Orient Corporation Adjusts Shareholding Strategy

Orient Corporation (JP:8585) has released an update.

Orient Corporation announces that ITOCHU Corporation will sell a portion of its shares in Orico to improve the ratio of shares in circulation, allowing Orico to better meet the Prime Market’s listing criteria. Despite these changes, Orico remains committed to its strategic partnerships and aims to enhance its share value over the long term.

