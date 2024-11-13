Orica Limited Updates Corporate Governance Practices

Orica Limited (AU:ORI) has released an update.

Orica Limited has released its updated corporate governance statement, which complies with ASX’s guidelines and is available on its website. This statement outlines the company’s adherence to governance principles, including the roles of board members and executives. Investors can access detailed governance practices, ensuring transparency and informed decision-making.

