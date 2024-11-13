Orica Limited Unveils Comprehensive FY2024 Reporting Suite

Orica Limited (AU:ORI) has released an update.

Orica Limited has released its FY2024 Annual Reporting Suite, highlighting its strategic approach to climate change, tax governance, and modern slavery prevention. The comprehensive suite of reports, available on their website, provides insights into the company’s financial and non-financial performance, catering to the needs of various stakeholders. All financial data is reported in Australian dollars.

For further insights into AU:ORI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.