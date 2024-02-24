Orica Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OCLDY) Price Target Increased by 6.37% to 12.17

The average one-year price target for Orica Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:OCLDY) has been revised to 12.17 / share. This is an increase of 6.37% from the prior estimate of 11.44 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.94 to a high of 14.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from the latest reported closing price of 10.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orica Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCLDY is 0.06%, an increase of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 38,993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,166K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,105K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCLDY by 1.25% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 4,225K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,325K shares, representing a decrease of 144.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCLDY by 61.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,635K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,612K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCLDY by 5.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,485K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCLDY by 0.91% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,426K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCLDY by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.