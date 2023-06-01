Orica (ASX:ORI) Price Target Increased by 5.43% to 17.94

The average one-year price target for Orica (ASX:ORI) has been revised to 17.94 / share. This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 17.02 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.00 to a high of 21.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.79% from the latest reported closing price of 15.23 / share.

Orica Maintains 2.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.30%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orica. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORI is 0.06%, a decrease of 15.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.70% to 44,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 10,325K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,967K shares, representing a decrease of 25.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 27.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,931K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,991K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 0.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,482K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 4.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,372K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 1.72% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,411K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 1.83% over the last quarter.

