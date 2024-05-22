News & Insights

Orica Announces Strategic Executive Team Reshuffle

May 22, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Orica Limited (AU:ORI) has released an update.

Orica Limited has announced significant changes to its Executive Committee, including the appointment of James Crough as the new Chief Financial Officer effective June 3, 2024, succeeding Kim Kerr who will ensure a smooth transition until August 1. Additionally, John Cooper and Andrew Stewart have been appointed as President – North America and President – Specialty Mining Chemicals, respectively, while Germán Morales’ role has expanded to include sustainability in his portfolio as President – Australia Pacific. These strategic executive shifts underscore Orica’s commitment to sustained profitable growth and operational excellence.

