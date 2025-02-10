$ORIC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ORIC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,665,564 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ORIC:
$ORIC Insider Trading Activity
$ORIC insiders have traded $ORIC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACOB CHACKO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 24,660 shares for an estimated $204,214
- DOMINIC PISCITELLI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,851 shares for an estimated $73,297
- PRATIK S MULTANI (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,850 shares for an estimated $73,293
$ORIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ORIC stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP added 1,447,119 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,832,969
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,131,066 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,593,426
- SUPERSTRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 949,522 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,732,600
- FMR LLC removed 541,541 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,550,795
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 488,776 shares (-62.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,009,954
- STATE STREET CORP removed 318,059 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,260,104
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC removed 287,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,942,775
