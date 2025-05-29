$ORIC stock is up 32% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ORIC stock has now risen 32% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $75,434,812 of trading volume.

$ORIC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ORIC:

$ORIC insiders have traded $ORIC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB CHACKO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 24,660 shares for an estimated $204,214

DOMINIC PISCITELLI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,851 shares for an estimated $73,297

PRATIK S MULTANI (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,850 shares for an estimated $73,293

$ORIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $ORIC stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ORIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORIC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

