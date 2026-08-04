ORIC Q2 Loss Widens As Phase 3 Trial For Prostate Cancer Progresses; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC), a clinical-stage oncology company, reported a wider net loss for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided updates on its clinical pipeline.

Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies that overcome resistance to existing treatments. Its pipeline is centered on precision oncology, hormone-dependent cancers, and key tumor dependencies, with lead programs including Rinzimetostat (PRC2/EED inhibitor) for prostate cancer and Enozertinib (brain-penetrant EGFR inhibitor) for EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net loss widened to $41.49 million, or $0.38 per share from from $36.35 million, or $0.47 per share, in the prior-year quarter. The higher loss was primarily driven by higher operating expenses.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments amounted to $387.6 million as of June 30, 2026, including $59.9 million in net proceeds raised from healthcare specialist funds during the first quarter.

The company expects its cash and investments to fund operations into the second half of 2028.

Clinical Updates & Milestones

Rinzimetostat for Prostate Cancer

ORIC initiated the global Phase 3 Himalayas-1 trial evaluating rinzimetostat in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) previously treated with abiraterone.

The company also entered a supply agreement with Bayer for the Phase 3 Himalayas-1 trial. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer will provide NUBEQA (darolutamide) at no cost for use in the trial.

ORIC expects primary endpoint results from the Phase 3 trial for rinzimetostat in the second half of 2028.

Enozertinib for Non-small cell Lung Cancer

The company is conducting a Phase 1 study evaluating enozertinib as a first-line monotherapy for EGFR exon 20 insertion NSCLC, and in combination with subcutaneous amivantamab.

The company expects to report Phase 1 data in the second half of 2026.

ORIC shares closed Monday at $10.60, down 4.25%. In the overnight trading, shares are up 2.36% at $10.85.

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