ORIC Pharmaceuticals Reports Promising Early Data for ORIC-944 and ORIC-114; Collaborates with Johnson & Johnson on NSCLC Treatment

ORIC Pharmaceuticals announced positive trial results and strategic collaborations, with upcoming data readouts and strong financial backing.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive early safety and efficacy results from its ongoing dose escalation trial of ORIC-944, combined with androgen receptor inhibitors for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The company also established a clinical collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to evaluate ORIC-114 alongside subcutaneous amivantamab for first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations. ORIC is set to provide seven data readouts from its clinical programs over the next 18 months, with potential registrational trials beginning in the second half of 2025 and early 2026. ORIC reports a strong financial position with $256 million in cash and investments, expected to sustain operations through late 2026, and highlights significant achievements in partnerships and R&D expenditures during the past year.

Reported encouraging early safety and efficacy data in ongoing dose escalation trial for ORIC-944 in combination with androgen receptor inhibitors in patients with mCRPC.

Entered into clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Johnson & Johnson to evaluate ORIC-114 in combination with subcutaneous amivantamab for the first-line treatment of NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

Expects to report seven data readouts across ORIC-114 and ORIC-944 clinical programs over the next 18 months, with potential initiation of registrational trials in 2H25 and early 2026.

Cash and investments of $256 million expected to fund operating plan into late 2026.

Increased operational expenses: R&D expenses rose significantly from $85.2 million in 2023 to $114.1 million in 2024, indicating challenges in managing expenditures as the company advances its clinical trials.

Substantial net loss: The company reported a net loss of $127.8 million for 2024, an increase from $100.7 million in 2023, raising concerns about long-term financial sustainability.

Dependence on partnerships and collaborations: The company is reliant on collaborations with larger pharmaceutical companies, which may limit its control over development timelines and strategic decisions.

What are the recent achievements of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in oncology?

ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently initiated multiple clinical trials for ORIC-114 and ORIC-944, addressing unmet needs in cancer treatment.

What is ORIC-944 and its significance in prostate cancer treatment?

ORIC-944 is an allosteric inhibitor of PRC2 showing early promise in clinical trials for treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

How does ORIC-114 contribute to lung cancer therapy?

ORIC-114 targets EGFR exon 20 mutations and demonstrated best-in-class properties in treating non-small cell lung cancer.

What are the financial highlights of ORIC Pharmaceuticals for 2024?

ORIC reported $256 million in cash and investments, projected to fund operations into late 2026, with significant R&D investments.

When can we expect data readouts from ORIC's clinical programs?

ORIC anticipates seven data readouts over the next 18 months, with registrational trials potentially starting in late 2025 and early 2026.

$ORIC Insider Trading Activity

$ORIC insiders have traded $ORIC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB CHACKO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 24,660 shares for an estimated $204,214

DOMINIC PISCITELLI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,851 shares for an estimated $73,297

PRATIK S MULTANI (Chief Medical Officer) sold 8,850 shares for an estimated $73,293

$ORIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $ORIC stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today reported financial results and operational updates for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





"2024 was a year of significant advancements across several areas," stated Jacob M. Chacko, M.D., president and chief executive officer. "Key achievements included initiation of multiple cohorts for ORIC-114 in non-small cell lung cancer and ORIC-944 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. We also established three strategic partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies, expanded our leadership team's expertise, and secured $125 million in financing, which extends our cash runway into late 2026. We anticipate seven data readouts in the next year and a half and are working towards potential registration studies for ORIC-114 in the latter half of 2025 and for ORIC-944 in early 2026."







2024 Key Accomplishments











Entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Johnson & Johnson to evaluate ORIC-114 in combination with subcutaneous (SC) amivantamab for the 1L treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.



Entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Johnson & Johnson to evaluate ORIC-114 in combination with subcutaneous (SC) amivantamab for the 1L treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.



Initiated a cohort to evaluate ORIC-114 monotherapy for the 1L treatment of patients with NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.



Initiated a cohort to evaluate ORIC-114 monotherapy for the 1L treatment of patients with NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.



Announced the completion of the dose escalation portion of the Phase 1b trial of ORIC-114 and the selection of two provisional recommended phase 2 doses; after which, initiated dosing of patients across three expansion cohorts in the Phase 1b trial of ORIC-114 in patients with mutated NSCLC, including 2L EGFR exon 20 insertion (EGFR exon 20 inhibitor naïve), 2L+ HER2 exon 20 insertion, and 2L+ EGFR atypical mutations.



Announced the completion of the dose escalation portion of the Phase 1b trial of ORIC-114 and the selection of two provisional recommended phase 2 doses; after which, initiated dosing of patients across three expansion cohorts in the Phase 1b trial of ORIC-114 in patients with mutated NSCLC, including 2L EGFR exon 20 insertion (EGFR exon 20 inhibitor naïve), 2L+ HER2 exon 20 insertion, and 2L+ EGFR atypical mutations.



Presented preclinical data demonstrating potential best-in-class properties, including potency and selectivity, of ORIC-114 to treat NSCLC harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations and other atypical EGFR mutations at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.















Reported encouraging early safety and efficacy data in ongoing dose escalation trial for ORIC-944 in combination with apalutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).



Reported encouraging early safety and efficacy data in ongoing dose escalation trial for ORIC-944 in combination with apalutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).



Entered into clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements with Johnson & Johnson and Bayer to support the ongoing Phase 1b trial of ORIC-944 in combination with AR inhibitors for the treatment of mCRPC.



Entered into clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements with Johnson & Johnson and Bayer to support the ongoing Phase 1b trial of ORIC-944 in combination with AR inhibitors for the treatment of mCRPC.



Reported initial Phase 1b single agent data for ORIC-944 in metastatic prostate cancer supporting advancement into combination development and demonstrating the potential as a best-in-class PRC2 inhibitor, including a clinical half-life of ~20 hours, robust target engagement, no signs of CYP autoinduction that was observed with first-generation PRC2 inhibitors, and a generally well-tolerated safety profile.



Reported initial Phase 1b single agent data for ORIC-944 in metastatic prostate cancer supporting advancement into combination development and demonstrating the potential as a best-in-class PRC2 inhibitor, including a clinical half-life of ~20 hours, robust target engagement, no signs of CYP autoinduction that was observed with first-generation PRC2 inhibitors, and a generally well-tolerated safety profile.



Presented preclinical data at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting demonstrating superior drug properties and synergy data in prostate cancer models, reinforcing the promise of ORIC-944 as a potential best-in-class treatment for combination with AR inhibitors.











Corporate Highlights:











Strengthened cash position and runway with a $125 million private placement financing from new and existing healthcare specialist funds.



Strengthened cash position and runway with a $125 million private placement financing from new and existing healthcare specialist funds.



Expanded the leadership team with the appointment of industry veteran Keith Lui as Senior Vice President of Commercial and Medical Affairs.













Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results











Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments



: Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $256 million as of December 31, 2024, which is expected to fund the current operating plan into late 2026.











R&D Expenses



: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $32.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $24.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $7.5 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, R&D expenses were $114.1 million compared to $85.2 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $28.9 million. The increases were due to a net increase in external expenses related to the advancement of product candidates, as well as higher personnel costs, including additional non-cash stock-based compensation.











G&A Expenses



: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $6.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $0.7 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, G&A expenses were $28.8 million compared to $25.6 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $3.2 million. The increases were primarily due to higher personnel costs, including additional non-cash stock-based compensation.













About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the continued clinical development of ORIC-114 and ORIC-944; statements regarding the potential best-in-class properties of ORIC-114 and ORIC-944; clinical outcomes, which may materially change as patient enrollment continues or more patient data become available; the development plans and timelines for ORIC-114, ORIC-944 and ORIC’s other programs; the potential advantages of ORIC-114, ORIC-944 and ORIC’s other programs; plans underlying ORIC’s clinical trials and development; anticipated program milestones, including timing of program and data updates and the initiation of registrational studies; the period over which ORIC estimates its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan; and statements by the company’s chief executive officer. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon ORIC’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and operating as an early clinical stage company; ORIC’s ability to develop, initiate or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; changes in ORIC’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the potential for clinical trials of ORIC’s product candidates to differ from preclinical, initial, interim, preliminary or expected results; negative impacts of health emergencies, economic instability or international conflicts on ORIC’s operations, including clinical trials; the risk of the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of ORIC’s license and collaboration agreements or its clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements; the potential market for ORIC’s product candidates, and the progress and success of competing therapeutics currently available or in development; ORIC’s ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; ORIC’s reliance on third parties, including contract manufacturers and contract research organizations; ORIC’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which ORIC operates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section titled “Risk Factors” in ORIC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 18, 2025, and ORIC’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ORIC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.







CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)































December 31,





















2024

















2023

















Assets















Current assets:





























Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments





$





255,960













$





208,187













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









6,290

















4,410













Total current assets









262,250

















212,597









































Long-term investments









-

















26,852













Property and equipment, net









2,924

















2,862













Other assets









8,968

















9,696













Total assets





$





274,142













$





252,007











































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable





$





1,548













$





944













Accrued liabilities









23,298

















19,514













Total current liabilities









24,846

















20,458









































Other long-term liabilities









6,174

















7,461













Total liabilities









31,020

















27,919









































Total stockholders' equity









243,122

















224,088













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





274,142













$





252,007



































ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.







STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









(Unaudited)









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Operating expenses:





















































Research and development





$





31,970













$





24,481













$





114,072













$





85,172













General and administrative









7,600

















6,947

















28,823

















25,608













Total operating expenses









39,570

















31,428

















142,895

















110,780













Loss from operations









(39,570





)













(31,428





)













(142,895





)













(110,780





)





























































Other income, net









3,263

















3,098

















15,048

















10,083













Net loss





$





(36,307





)









$





(28,330





)









$





(127,847





)









$





(100,697





)









Other comprehensive (loss) income:





















































Unrealized (loss) gain on investments









(343





)













627

















121

















1,549













Comprehensive loss





$





(36,650





)









$





(27,703





)









$





(127,726





)









$





(99,148





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.51





)









$





(0.49





)









$





(1.83





)









$





(1.96





)









Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted









70,652,013

















57,464,041

















69,727,940

















51,450,848











