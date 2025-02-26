ORIC Pharmaceuticals Refines Registrational Plans For ORIC-944,ORIC-114; Extends Cash Runway

(RTTNews) - ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical-stage oncology company, announced its refined registrational clinical development plans for its lead programs, ORIC-944 and ORIC-114, alongside an extension of its projected cash runway into 2027.

For ORIC-944, a PRC2 inhibitor, ORIC plans to initiate its first Phase 3 trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC in the first half of 2026.

The company expects to provide dose escalation data for ORIC-944 in combination with apalutamide and darolutamide in 1H and 2H 2025, with significant updates on dose optimization anticipated in late 2025 or early 2026.

For ORIC-114, an EGFR/HER2 inhibitor, ORIC will focus its registrational development on first-line non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC with plans to initiate Phase 3 trials in 2026.

This will include EGFR exon 20, HER2 exon 20, and atypical EGFR mutations.

A comprehensive data update for ongoing trials is expected in the second half of 2025, with initial combination therapy data projected for mid-2026.

With a cash position of $256 million as of December 31, 2024, ORIC has extended its financial runway into 2027, positioning the company for continued growth in the oncology space.

These developments mark a substantial progress in ORIC's ongoing efforts to address resistance mechanisms in cancer treatment.

Currently, ORIC is trading at $9.19 up by 13.74 percent on the Nasdaq.

