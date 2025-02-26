News & Insights

BioTech
ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Refines Registrational Plans For ORIC-944,ORIC-114; Extends Cash Runway

February 26, 2025 — 10:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical-stage oncology company, announced its refined registrational clinical development plans for its lead programs, ORIC-944 and ORIC-114, alongside an extension of its projected cash runway into 2027.

For ORIC-944, a PRC2 inhibitor, ORIC plans to initiate its first Phase 3 trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC in the first half of 2026.

The company expects to provide dose escalation data for ORIC-944 in combination with apalutamide and darolutamide in 1H and 2H 2025, with significant updates on dose optimization anticipated in late 2025 or early 2026.

For ORIC-114, an EGFR/HER2 inhibitor, ORIC will focus its registrational development on first-line non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC with plans to initiate Phase 3 trials in 2026.

This will include EGFR exon 20, HER2 exon 20, and atypical EGFR mutations.

A comprehensive data update for ongoing trials is expected in the second half of 2025, with initial combination therapy data projected for mid-2026.

With a cash position of $256 million as of December 31, 2024, ORIC has extended its financial runway into 2027, positioning the company for continued growth in the oncology space.

These developments mark a substantial progress in ORIC's ongoing efforts to address resistance mechanisms in cancer treatment.

Currently, ORIC is trading at $9.19 up by 13.74 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.