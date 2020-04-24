ORIC Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for treatment-resistant cancers, raised $120 million in an upsized IPO by offering 7.5 million shares at $16, the high end of the range of $14 to $16. Earlier on Thursday, ORIC announced it would offer 6.25 million shares, up 25% from the original 5.0 million shares. ORIC Pharmaceuticals plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ORIC. J.P. Morgan, Citi, Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article ORIC Pharmaceuticals prices upsized IPO at $16, the high end of the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



