ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Price Target Increased by 13.58% to 15.64

The average one-year price target for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been revised to 15.64 / share. This is an increase of 13.58% from the prior estimate of 13.77 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.39% from the latest reported closing price of 9.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in ORIC Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 45.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORIC is 0.35%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.20% to 49,199K shares. The put/call ratio of ORIC is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nextech Invest holds 4,286K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company.

Column Group holds 3,568K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,418K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 2,979K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399K shares, representing an increase of 19.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORIC by 64.54% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 2,761K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares, representing an increase of 44.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORIC by 50.25% over the last quarter.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ORIC Pharmaceuticalsis a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC's lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials in combination with (1) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors and (2) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer. ORIC's other product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, (2) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (3) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. Beyond these four product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.