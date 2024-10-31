Oric Pharmaceuticals initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) with an Overweight rating and $20 price target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.