Oria Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Cuts Stake in Zenvia Inc. (ZENV)

Fintel reports that Oria Gestao de Recursos Ltda. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.11MM shares of Zenvia Inc. Class A (ZENV). This represents 43.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 17, 2022 they reported 14.13MM shares and 44.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.12% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 248.57% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zenvia Inc. is $4.36. The forecasts range from a low of $1.82 to a high of $10.59. The average price target represents an increase of 248.57% from its latest reported closing price of $1.25.

The projected annual revenue for Zenvia Inc. is $1,159MM, an increase of 50.11%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zenvia Inc.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZENV is 0.63%, an increase of 390.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.52% to 2,962K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Newfoundland Capital Management holds 1,589K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZENV by 1,446.35% over the last quarter.

Metavasi Capital holds 650K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verde Servicos Internacionais holds 297K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baader Bank holds 240K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 62.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZENV by 148.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 60K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing a decrease of 266.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZENV by 78.61% over the last quarter.

