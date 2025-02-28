$ORGO stock is up 72% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ORGO stock has now risen 72% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $170,000,266 of trading volume.

$ORGO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ORGO:

$ORGO insiders have traded $ORGO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY S. GILLHEENEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 380,000 shares for an estimated $1,358,145.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ORGO stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ORGO Government Contracts

We have seen $134,963 of award payments to $ORGO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $ORGO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.