$ORGO stock is up 72% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ORGO stock has now risen 72% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $170,000,266 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ORGO:
$ORGO Insider Trading Activity
$ORGO insiders have traded $ORGO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY S. GILLHEENEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 380,000 shares for an estimated $1,358,145.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ORGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ORGO stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 2,393,857 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,660,342
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,188,452 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,803,046
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,035,120 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,312,384
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 649,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,858,714
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 645,000 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,064,000
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 442,772 shares (+18.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,416,870
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 436,307 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,396,182
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ORGO Government Contracts
We have seen $134,963 of award payments to $ORGO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4564822123!PURAPLY MZ 500MG: $9,375
- 4564957911!PURAPLY AM XT 4.91X4.91: $8,800
- 4564822124!PURAPLY AM XT 4.91X4.91: $8,800
- 4565186712!PURAPLY AM XT 4.91X4.91: $8,500
- 4565760597!PURAPLY AM XT 4.91X4.91: $8,500
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $ORGO on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.