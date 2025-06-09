$ORGO stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ORGO stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,715,876 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ORGO:
$ORGO Insider Trading Activity
$ORGO insiders have traded $ORGO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY S. GILLHEENEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 361,584 shares for an estimated $1,290,927.
- LORI FREEDMAN (Chief Admin. and Legal Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 252,264 shares for an estimated $725,290 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL JOSEPH DRISCOLL sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $127,535
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ORGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $ORGO stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,613,886 shares (-88.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,291,987
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,795,347 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,755,899
- INVESCO LTD. added 947,705 shares (+779.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,094,085
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 841,618 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,635,789
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 751,458 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,246,298
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 628,387 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,714,631
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 483,675 shares (+1158.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,089,476
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ORGO Government Contracts
We have seen $188,211 of award payments to $ORGO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4567338731!PURAPLY SX 6CM X 9CM: $21,384
- 4567132389!PURAPLY SX 6CM X 9CM: $14,256
- PROSTHETICS - SPINAL SURGICAL IMPLANT/WOUND MATRIX: $11,880
- 4564957911!PURAPLY AM XT 4.91X4.91: $8,800
- 4565453757!PURAPLY AM XT 4.91X4.91: $8,500
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $ORGO on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.