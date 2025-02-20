$ORGN stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ORGN stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,975,666 of trading volume.

$ORGN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ORGN:

$ORGN insiders have traded $ORGN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J. RILEY (CO-CEO AND DIRECTOR) purchased 300,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

MATTHEW T PLAVAN (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 144,500 shares for an estimated $182,970 .

. JOHN BISSELL (CEO and Director) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 97,598 shares for an estimated $104,422 .

. JOSHUA C. LEE (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 82,809 shares for an estimated $89,620 .

. JOHN HICKOX sold 200 shares for an estimated $288

$ORGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $ORGN stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

