$ORGN stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ORGN stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,975,666 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ORGN:
$ORGN Insider Trading Activity
$ORGN insiders have traded $ORGN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD J. RILEY (CO-CEO AND DIRECTOR) purchased 300,000 shares for an estimated $300,000
- MATTHEW T PLAVAN (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 144,500 shares for an estimated $182,970.
- JOHN BISSELL (CEO and Director) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 97,598 shares for an estimated $104,422.
- JOSHUA C. LEE (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 82,809 shares for an estimated $89,620.
- JOHN HICKOX sold 200 shares for an estimated $288
$ORGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $ORGN stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,558,667 shares (-66.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,995,093
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. removed 772,862 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $989,263
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 760,700 shares (+193.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $973,696
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 751,632 shares (+59.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $962,088
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 611,882 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $783,208
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 436,988 shares (+223.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $559,344
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 262,061 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $335,438
