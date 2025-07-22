$ORGN stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ORGN stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,569,309 of trading volume.

$ORGN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ORGN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ORGN stock page ):

$ORGN insiders have traded $ORGN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN BISSELL (CEO and Director) sold 20,828 shares for an estimated $17,776

JOSHUA C. LEE (General Counsel) sold 10,441 shares for an estimated $8,926

MATTHEW T PLAVAN (CFO and COO) sold 9,725 shares for an estimated $8,343

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ORGN stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ORGN Data Alerts

You can track data on $ORGN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.