Stocks
ORGN

$ORGN stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 22, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$ORGN stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,569,309 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ORGN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ORGN stock page):

$ORGN Insider Trading Activity

$ORGN insiders have traded $ORGN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN BISSELL (CEO and Director) sold 20,828 shares for an estimated $17,776
  • JOSHUA C. LEE (General Counsel) sold 10,441 shares for an estimated $8,926
  • MATTHEW T PLAVAN (CFO and COO) sold 9,725 shares for an estimated $8,343

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ORGN stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $ORGN Data Alerts


Sign Up

You can track data on $ORGN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ORGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.