$ORGN stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ORGN stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,569,309 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ORGN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ORGN stock page):
$ORGN Insider Trading Activity
$ORGN insiders have traded $ORGN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN BISSELL (CEO and Director) sold 20,828 shares for an estimated $17,776
- JOSHUA C. LEE (General Counsel) sold 10,441 shares for an estimated $8,926
- MATTHEW T PLAVAN (CFO and COO) sold 9,725 shares for an estimated $8,343
$ORGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ORGN stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,163,936 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $772,387
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 708,306 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $470,031
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 611,882 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $406,044
- REHMANN CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP added 611,332 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $405,679
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 562,372 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $373,190
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. removed 524,742 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $348,218
- UBS GROUP AG added 447,726 shares (+2212.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $297,110
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
