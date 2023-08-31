Orgenesis (FRA:45O) Price Target Increased by 8.79% to 5.80

The average one-year price target for Orgenesis (FRA:45O) has been revised to 5.80 / share. This is an increase of 8.79% from the prior estimate of 5.33 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.75 to a high of 5.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,049.09% from the latest reported closing price of 0.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orgenesis. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 45O is 0.03%, an increase of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 3,034K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Knoll Capital Management holds 635K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmond Asset Management holds 580K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 20.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 45O by 39.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 567K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 301K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 207K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

