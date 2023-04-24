Orgenesis (FRA:45O) Price Target Decreased by 8.43% to 5.11

The average one-year price target for Orgenesis (FRA:45O) has been revised to 5.11 / share. This is an decrease of 8.43% from the prior estimate of 5.58 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.06 to a high of 5.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 432.17% from the latest reported closing price of 0.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orgenesis. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 45O is 0.06%, an increase of 140.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.76% to 2,484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Knoll Capital Management holds 635K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares, representing a decrease of 107.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 45O by 155.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 567K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 301K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 45O by 32.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 207K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 45O by 31.75% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 110K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 45O by 3.31% over the last quarter.

