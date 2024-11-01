Orgenesis Expands Board with Three New Appointments

Orgenesis ( (ORGS) ) has provided an update.

The Company’s Board of Directors has expanded from four to seven members with the addition of Adam Pelavin, Jagannathan Bhalaji, and Santhosh Nagaraj, who will serve until the 2025 annual meeting. They will receive stock options and cash retainers under the Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy, enhancing their roles as directors. These appointments align with strategic efforts to bolster the Board’s expertise and governance capabilities, offering potential growth opportunities for the Company.

Learn more about ORGS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.