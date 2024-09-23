Orgenesis Approves 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) announced on Monday that its Board has approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split at par value $0.0001, with effect from September 24.

The company's shares will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis beginning on September 25, under the existing trading symbol 'ORGS.'

The reverse stock split is intended to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share for the continued listing on the Nasdaq.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares issued and outstanding from 47,707,849 to around 4,770,785.

The total authorized number of shares will be proportionally reduced from 145,833,334 to 14,583,333 shares of common stock.

