Organto Foods Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2024

Organto Foods has reported a successful third quarter for 2024, highlighting a 47% increase in sales and a 63% rise in gross profit compared to the previous year. The company attributes these positive results to operational restructuring efforts aimed at streamlining costs and improving marketing strategies. Organto remains focused on further growth and financial flexibility, anticipating continued improvements in future quarters.

