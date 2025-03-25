Organovo Sells FXR Program To Eli Lilly

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Organovo Holdings Tuesday has completed the sale of its FXR program, including lead asset FXR314, to Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

The transaction, finalized on March 25, 2025, grants Lilly full commercial and intellectual property rights for worldwide development.

Organovo receives an upfront payment and is eligible for milestone-based payments as FXR314 progresses through regulatory and commercial stages. Lilly will oversee all future clinical development.

Tuesday, LLY closed at $852.35, down 1.45%, and is currently trading after hours at $853.59, up 0.15% on the NYSE.

