Organovo Holdings, Inc. Issues Additional Shares During Warrant Exercises and At-the-Market Sales, Raising Approximately $2.3 Million

Organovo Holdings issued 2.97 million shares, raising $2.3 million through warrant exercises and stock sales.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. announced the issuance of an additional 2,967,144 shares of common stock due to warrant exercises and at-the-market stock sales, raising approximately $2.3 million in gross proceeds. The shares were registered under a previous registration statement effective since May 2024. Following this new issuance, the total outstanding shares of Organovo now stands at 20,421,617. The company, focusing on innovative treatment methods for inflammatory bowel disease, utilizes proprietary technology to create three-dimensional human tissues that replicate essential characteristics of native human tissues. For more information, visit their website. The press release also includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements and associated risks.

Potential Positives

Organovo has successfully raised approximately $2.3 million through the exercise of existing warrants and at-the-market stock sales, providing the company with additional funds for its operations and research efforts.



The issuance of additional shares demonstrates investor confidence in the company's strategic direction and ongoing projects in developing novel treatment approaches for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).



Organovo's focus on developing three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for drug development highlights its innovative approach and potential competitive advantage in the biotechnology sector.

Potential Negatives

Issuing additional shares could dilute existing shareholders' equity, negatively impacting their investment value.

The company is relying on warrant exercises and stock sales to raise funds, which may indicate financial instability or a lack of sufficient cash flow from operations.

The forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties, suggesting that there may be challenges ahead for the company in achieving its goals.

FAQ

What recent announcement did Organovo Holdings make?

Organovo announced the issuance of an additional 2,967,144 shares of common stock due to warrant exercises and at-the-market stock sales.

How much gross proceeds does Organovo expect from the latest stock issuance?

The gross proceeds from the exercise of existing warrants and stock sales are expected to total approximately $2.3 million.

What is Organovo's primary focus as a biotechnology company?

Organovo is focused on developing novel treatment approaches for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

How does Organovo create its 3D human tissues?

Organovo uses proprietary technology to build 3D human tissues that closely mimic native tissue composition and function.

Where can I find more information about Organovo Holdings?

More information can be found on Organovo's official website at www.organovo.com.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ONVO) (“Organovo” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel treatment approaches in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) today announced it has issued additional shares in conjunction with warrant exercises by investors and at-the-market stock sales. An additional 2,967,144 shares of common stock of the Company have been issued. The shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the outstanding warrants were registered pursuant to a registration statements that was declared effective on May 8, 2024. The aggregate gross proceeds from the exercise of the existing warrants and at-the-market stock sales are expected to total approximately $2.3 million, before deducting financial advisory fees and commissions. After giving effect to the issuance of these additional shares, the Company has 20,421,617 shares of outstanding common stock.







About Organovo







Organovo is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing drugs that are demonstrated to be effective in three-dimensional (3D) human tissues as candidates for drug development. The company has proprietary technology used to build 3D human tissues that mimic key aspects of native human tissue composition, architecture, function, and disease. For more information visit Organovo's website at



www.organovo.com



.







Forward Looking Statements









Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 31, 2024, as such risk factors are updated in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 19, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.









Contact







CORE IR







pr@coreir.com







Source: Organovo, Inc.



