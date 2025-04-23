Organovo Holdings, Inc. Announces Name Change to VivoSim Labs, Inc. and New Ticker Symbol "VIVS"

Organovo Holdings, Inc. will rebrand as VivoSim Labs, Inc. on April 24, 2025, with a new stock symbol "VIVS."

Organovo Holdings, Inc. has announced that it will change its name to VivoSim Labs, Inc. effective April 24, 2025, and its stock will begin trading under the new ticker symbol "VIVS" on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Existing stockholders do not need to take any action regarding this change, and the company’s common stock will continue to be listed without changes to its CUSIP number. The announcement includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, with more details available in the company's SEC filings.

Potential Positives

The company is rebranding itself as VivoSim Labs, Inc., which may signal a new strategic direction and the potential for growth in the 3D bioprinting market.

The change of the company's name and ticker symbol to "VIVS" could generate renewed investor interest and improve market visibility.

The continuation of stock listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market ensures stability and accessibility for investors amidst the rebranding process.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a name change to VivoSim Labs, Inc. may indicate a rebranding effort due to previous challenges or a lack of market confidence in the Organovo brand.

The shift to a new ticker symbol could cause confusion among investors and may affect trading activity, particularly if the reasons for the rebranding are not well communicated.

The release includes cautionary language about forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's future performance.

FAQ

What is the new name of Organovo Holdings, Inc.?

Organovo Holdings, Inc. will be renamed VivoSim Labs, Inc. effective April 24, 2025.

What will be the new ticker symbol for the company?

The new ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Capital Market will be “VIVS” starting April 24, 2025.

Do existing stockholders need to take any action?

No action is required by existing stockholders regarding the name and ticker symbol change.

Will the company’s common stock remain listed on Nasdaq?

Yes, the company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Where can I find more information on forward-looking statements?

Information on forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s SEC filings, including its Annual and Quarterly Reports.

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) (the “Company”) announced that it will carry forward its 3D bioprinting and legacy technology as VivoSim Labs, Inc.





A name change of the Company to VivoSim Labs, Inc. will be effective on April 24, 2025, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol “VIVS” at market open on April 24, 2025.





No action is required by existing stockholders with respect to the name and ticker symbol change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common stock (68620A302) will remain unchanged.







Forward Looking Statements









Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 31, 2024, as such risk factors are updated in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 19, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.









Contact:









IR@organovo.com













