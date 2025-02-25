Organovo Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition of FXR Program by Eli Lilly and Company

Organovo announces acquisition of its FXR program by Eli Lilly for development in inflammatory bowel disease treatments.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. announced that it will be acquired by Eli Lilly and Company, which includes Organovo's FXR program and its lead asset, FXR314, aimed at treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Keith Murphy, Executive Chairman of Organovo, expressed excitement about the acquisition, stating that partnering with Lilly will enhance the development of FXR314 through their established capabilities. Organovo will receive an upfront payment along with milestone payments tied to regulatory and commercial achievements of FXR314. The transaction allows Lilly to obtain all commercial and intellectual property rights for the FXR program globally.

Potential Positives

Organovo will receive an upfront payment as well as milestone payments tied to the achievement of key regulatory and commercial milestones, providing a potential revenue stream.

The acquisition of Organovo's FXR program by Eli Lilly represents a validation of Organovo's innovative approach in the biotechnology field, indicating the strength and marketability of their technology.

This collaboration allows Organovo's FXR314 to leverage Lilly's world-class development capabilities, enhancing the chances of success in further development and commercialization.

The transaction highlights Organovo's contribution to advancing treatment options for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), addressing an important area of medical need.

Potential Negatives

Organovo is ceding all commercial and intellectual property rights to its FXR program, indicating a lack of confidence in its own ability to further develop this potentially valuable asset.

The acquisition by Eli Lilly suggests that Organovo may be struggling to progress its own programs without external support, raising concerns about its operational independence and viability as a biotech firm.

The announcement primarily highlights upfront payments and milestones without providing concrete financial details or the overall financial health of Organovo, which could raise questions among investors regarding the company's future profitability and strategy.

FAQ

What is the key announcement made by Organovo Holdings?

Organovo announced that Eli Lilly will acquire its FXR program, including the lead asset FXR314 for inflammatory bowel disease.

How will this acquisition benefit patients with IBD?

Lilly's world-class development excellence aims to advance FXR314 for patients, enhancing the treatment options for inflammatory bowel disease.

What will Organovo receive from Lilly in this acquisition?

Organovo will receive an upfront payment and additional milestones as FXR314 meets regulatory and commercial objectives.

What technology does Organovo specialize in?

Organovo develops drugs utilizing proprietary 3D human tissue models that replicate aspects of native human tissue.

Where can I find more information about Organovo?

Additional information can be found on Organovo's official website at www.organovo.com.

$ONVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $ONVO stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ONVO) (“Organovo” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel treatment approaches in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) today announced that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) (“Lilly”) will acquire Organovo’s FXR program, including its lead asset, FXR314.





“This is a significant milestone for our efforts to advance medicines for IBD using insights from our proprietary 3D human tissue models,” said Keith Murphy, Executive Chairman. “We are excited to deliver FXR314 and our FXR program to Lilly for Phase 2 and further development. Their world-class development excellence and dedication to delivering for patients will provide an excellent pathway for FXR314 success, and we are pleased to have this opportunity to deliver for patients.”





Under this transaction, Organovo will receive an upfront payment as well as milestones to be paid as FXR314 achieves key regulatory and commercial milestones. Lilly is acquiring all commercial and intellectual property rights to Organovo’s FXR program for worldwide development.







About Organovo







Organovo is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing drugs that are demonstrated to be effective in three-dimensional (3D) human tissues as candidates for drug development. The company has proprietary technology used to build 3D human tissues that mimic key aspects of native human tissue composition, architecture, function, and disease. For more information visit Organovo's website at



www.organovo.com



.







Forward Looking Statements









Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 31, 2024, as such risk factors are updated in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 19, 2025 and the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-282841). You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.









