Organovo Holdings Gains Approval for Key Strategic Moves

Organovo Holdings ( (ONVO) ) just unveiled an update.
At its 2024 Annual Meeting, Organovo Holdings, Inc. secured stockholder approval for several key proposals, including an amendment to its 2022 Equity Incentive Plan to add 1,775,000 shares, and a potential reverse stock split. The company also saw the election of new directors and ratification of its auditors, reflecting strong shareholder support for its strategic initiatives and governance plans.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.