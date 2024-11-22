Organovo Holdings Gains Approval for Key Strategic Moves

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Organovo Holdings ( (ONVO) ) just unveiled an update.

At its 2024 Annual Meeting, Organovo Holdings, Inc. secured stockholder approval for several key proposals, including an amendment to its 2022 Equity Incentive Plan to add 1,775,000 shares, and a potential reverse stock split. The company also saw the election of new directors and ratification of its auditors, reflecting strong shareholder support for its strategic initiatives and governance plans.

