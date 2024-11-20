Organovo announces oral presentation of FXR314

Organovo (ONVO) announces that its oral presentation of its lead clinical stage drug FXR314 by Dr. Eric Lawitz of the Texas Liver Institute and the University of Texas Health San Antonio was featured at The Liver Meeting, sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, AASLD. The meeting was held November 15-19, 2024 in San Diego, California. The presentation entitled “Pharmacokinetics, Safety and Efficacy of the Novel Non-bile Acid FXR Agonist FXR314 in Patients with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis: Results from a Phase 2 Study” was presented on Sunday, November 17 in the MASLD and MASH – New therapies session. Study subjects receiving FXR314 achieved statistically significant reduction in liver fat content from baseline, with LS mean percent reduction at end of treatment of 22.8% with 3 mg and 17.5% with 6 mg doses of FXR314 compared to 6.1% in the placebo group. FXR314 was also found to be safe and well tolerated. Treatment-emergent adverse events were mostly mild to moderate in severity, with incidence comparable between FXR314 3 mg, 6 mg, and placebo.

