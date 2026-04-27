Organon Shares Rally 16% in Premarket as Sun Pharma Announces Buyout

Shares of Organon OGN jumped 16% in pre-market trading after the company and India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited jointly announced a definitive agreement. Per the agreement, Sun Pharma will acquire 100% of Organon’s outstanding shares for $14.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, implying an enterprise value of approximately $11.75 billion.

Reportedly, the final deal between Sun Pharma and Organon followed a competitive bidding process, where initial offers were gradually raised amid interest from other companies, eventually pushing the valuation ranges before the final agreement.

The transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies. It will be executed via the merger of Organon with a Sun Pharma subsidiary, with Organon continuing as the surviving entity.

The transaction is expected to be closed in early 2027, subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals and Organon shareholder approval.

Year to date, shares of OGN have rallied 57% against the industry’s 13.3% decline.



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Organon, established in 2021 after being spun off from Merck, is dedicated to improving everyday health by delivering impactful medicines and solutions, with a strong focus on women’s health. The company has a portfolio of more than 70 products spanning women’s health, general medicines and biosimilars.

Organon Acquisition to Boost Sun Pharma’s Portfolio

Sun Pharma is the world’s leading specialty generics company, with a strong presence across innovative medicines, generics and consumer healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and a major player in the United States and other global emerging markets.

Strategically, the acquisition aligns with Sun Pharma’s goal of expanding its innovative medicines business while strengthening its position in established brands and branded generics. The acquisition will also enable Sun Pharma to enter the global biosimilars market as a top-10 player.

Upon completion, the combined entity is expected to rank among the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies with revenues of approximately $12.4 billion. It is also expected to increase the share of innovative medicines to around 27% of total revenues. The transaction will position Sun Pharma among the top three companies in global women’s health and the seventh-largest biosimilars player worldwide, with operations across 150 countries and a strong presence in 18 key markets, each generating more than $100 million in revenues. The acquisition is expected to significantly enhance profitability and cash flow, with EBITDA and cash generation nearly doubling.

Organon’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

OGN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP, which carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.55 to $2.87. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have surged from $2.85 to $3.25. CPRX shares have gained 17.3% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.94 to $3.00. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have surged from $3.27 to $3.29. INDV shares have lost 7.4% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 74.53%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $8.22 to $9.02. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $9.90 to $10.23. Year to date, shares of ANIP have lost 0.4%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals' earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.21%.

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Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Organon & Co. (OGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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