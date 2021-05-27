Markets
Organon Set To Join S&P 500

(RTTNews) - Organon & Co. (OGN) will be added to the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on June 3, replacing HollyFrontier, which will be removed from the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on June 4, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

HollyFrontier will replace Service Properties Trust (SVC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Service Properties Trust will replace Lannett Co Inc. (LCI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open on June 4.

S&P 500 and 100 constituent Merck & Co (MRK) is spinning off Organon (OGN) in a transaction expected to be completed post close on June 2. Post spin-off, Merck will remain in the S&P 500 and 100 indices.

Lannett is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

