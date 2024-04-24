Organon (OGN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Organon (OGN) closed the most recent trading day at $18.71, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.02% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 2.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Organon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 2, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.97, signifying a 10.19% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.57 billion, up 2.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.22 per share and a revenue of $6.33 billion, representing changes of +1.93% and +0.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Organon. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Organon is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Organon's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.39. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.7 of its industry.

We can also see that OGN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.57.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

