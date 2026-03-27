Organon (OGN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Organon (OGN) closed the most recent trading day at $5.84, moving -3.47% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.15%.

The stock of pharmaceutical company has fallen by 16.32% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 7.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Organon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.84, reflecting a 17.65% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion, down 3.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $6.16 billion, which would represent changes of -7.92% and -0.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Organon. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.72% lower. Organon currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Organon is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 1.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.17.

It is also worth noting that OGN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.