Organon (OGN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Organon (OGN) closed the most recent trading day at $10.84, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 6.07% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 5.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Organon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.93, signifying a 6.90% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.57 billion, down 0.63% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.81 per share and a revenue of $6.3 billion, indicating changes of -7.3% and -1.59%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Organon. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Organon presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Organon is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.89. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.42.

It is also worth noting that OGN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

