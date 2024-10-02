Organon (OGN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Organon (OGN) reached $18.58, with a -1.33% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical company had lost 14.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Organon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Organon to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.49%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.56 billion, showing a 2.44% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion, which would represent changes of +4.59% and +1.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Organon. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Organon possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Organon is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.34. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.38 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that OGN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 190, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

