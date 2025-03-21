Organon (OGN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Organon (OGN) closed the latest trading day at $15.39, indicating a -1.35% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

The pharmaceutical company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.57% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Organon in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, down 24.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.54 billion, down 4.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.79% and -2.14%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Organon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.26% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Organon is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Organon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.12. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.32.

Meanwhile, OGN's PEG ratio is currently 1.73. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Organon & Co. (OGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

