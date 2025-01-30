Organon (OGN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Organon (OGN) reached $15.97, with a +0.82% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

Shares of the pharmaceutical company witnessed a gain of 6.17% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Organon in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 13, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.87, reflecting a 1.14% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.57 billion, down 1.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Organon should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.72% decrease. As of now, Organon holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Organon has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.95 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.47, which means Organon is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, OGN's PEG ratio is currently 0.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Organon & Co. (OGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.