Organon (OGN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Organon (OGN) reported $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was +4.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Organon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Established Brands- U.S.- Respiratory- Other : $13 million versus $9.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.5% change.

: $13 million versus $9.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.5% change. Revenue- Biosimilars- U.S.- Renflexis : $52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.5%.

: $52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.5%. Revenue- Women's Health- Int'l- NuvaRing : $18 million compared to the $16.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.

: $18 million compared to the $16.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year. Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- NuvaRing : $6 million compared to the $8.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -62.5% year over year.

: $6 million compared to the $8.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -62.5% year over year. Revenue- Women's Health- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT : $258 million compared to the $239.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.

: $258 million compared to the $239.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year. Revenue- Established Brands Total : $934 million versus $895.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.

: $934 million versus $895.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change. Revenue- Women's Health- NuvaRing : $24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.4%.

: $24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.4%. Revenue- Women's Health- Ganirelix Acetate Injection : $28 million compared to the $26.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.3% year over year.

: $28 million compared to the $26.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.3% year over year. Revenue- Biosimilars- Renflexis : $65 million versus $73.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.6% change.

: $65 million versus $73.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.6% change. Revenue- Biosimilars- Ontruzant : $34 million versus $35.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.2% change.

: $34 million versus $35.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.2% change. Revenue- Biosimilars- Brenzys : $15 million compared to the $22.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.4% year over year.

: $15 million compared to the $22.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.4% year over year. Revenue- Biosimilars- Aybintio: $6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%.

Shares of Organon have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Organon & Co. (OGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.