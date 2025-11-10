Organon (OGN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Organon (OGN) reported $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of $1.01 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion, representing a surprise of +2.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.6%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue- Established Brands- U.S.- Respiratory- Clarinex : $1 million compared to the $1 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $1 million compared to the $1 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue- Established Brands- U.S.- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Other : $4 million compared to the $4.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year.

: $4 million compared to the $4.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year. Revenue- Women's Health- Int'l- NuvaRing : $17 million compared to the $16.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $17 million compared to the $16.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- NuvaRing : $9 million versus $6.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.6% change.

: $9 million versus $6.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.6% change. Revenue- Women's Health- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT : $223 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $246.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

: $223 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $246.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%. Revenue- Women's Health- Follistim AQ : $64 million versus $67.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

: $64 million versus $67.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Revenue- Established Brands Total : $956 million versus $925.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

: $956 million versus $925.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Revenue- Biosimilars Total : $196 million versus $167.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.

: $196 million versus $167.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Revenue- Women?s Health Total : $429 million compared to the $456.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.

: $429 million compared to the $456.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year. Revenue- Other Total : $21 million versus $21.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.2% change.

: $21 million versus $21.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.2% change. Revenue- Women's Health- NuvaRing : $26 million versus $23.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.

: $26 million versus $23.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change. Revenue- Biosimilars- Renflexis: $70 million compared to the $63.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.

Here is how Organon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Organon have returned -29.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

