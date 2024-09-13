Organon (OGN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Organon (OGN) ended the recent trading session at $20.47, demonstrating a +0.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.72%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.

Shares of the pharmaceutical company witnessed a gain of 0.35% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of Organon will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.97, showcasing a 11.49% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.56 billion, reflecting a 2.44% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.33 per share and a revenue of $6.34 billion, signifying shifts of +4.59% and +1.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Organon. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Organon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Organon is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.68. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.16.

Also, we should mention that OGN has a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Organon & Co. (OGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.