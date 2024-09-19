Organon (OGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Organon (OGN) standing at $20.18, reflecting a +1.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.51%.

The pharmaceutical company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.04% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Organon in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 11.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion, up 2.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.59% and +1.28%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Organon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Organon currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Organon has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.61 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.49 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that OGN has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. OGN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

