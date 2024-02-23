Organon (OGN) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Organon said on February 15, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shareholders of record as of February 26, 2024 will receive the payment on March 14, 2024.

At the current share price of $18.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.13%, the lowest has been 2.95%, and the highest has been 12.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.20 (n=99).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organon. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGN is 0.12%, a decrease of 14.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 232,656K shares. The put/call ratio of OGN is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.16% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Organon is 21.55. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 16.16% from its latest reported closing price of 18.55.

The projected annual revenue for Organon is 6,635MM, an increase of 5.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,211K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,280K shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 87.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,935K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,930K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 13.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,578K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,585K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 12.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,153K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Sound Shore Management holds 4,675K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,459K shares, representing an increase of 26.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Organon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Here for her health, the company has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon’s products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women’s health, including business development. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets. Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

