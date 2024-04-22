Organon (OGN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Organon (OGN) closed at $18, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 0.22% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 6.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Organon in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 2, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.97, indicating a 10.19% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.57 billion, indicating a 2.02% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $6.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.93% and +0.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Organon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Organon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Organon is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.23. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.81.

Investors should also note that OGN has a PEG ratio of 0.82 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OGN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Organon & Co. (OGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

