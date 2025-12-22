Organon (OGN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Organon (OGN) ended the recent trading session at $6.98, demonstrating a +2.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had lost 5.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Organon in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.74, indicating a 17.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.53 billion, showing a 3.84% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.78 per share and a revenue of $6.24 billion, indicating changes of -8.03% and -2.55%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Organon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Organon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Organon is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.81. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.44 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that OGN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 156, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

