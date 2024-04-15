Organon (OGN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Organon (OGN) closed at $17.71, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical company had lost 4.54% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 6.57% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Organon in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 2, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.05, indicating a 2.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.57 billion, indicating a 2.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $6.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.42% and +0.99%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Organon should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Organon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Organon is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.12. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.33.

Investors should also note that OGN has a PEG ratio of 0.79 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.