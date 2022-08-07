Organon (NYSE:OGN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.28

The board of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of September, with investors receiving $0.28 per share. The dividend yield will be 3.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Organon's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Organon was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:OGN Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Organon Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Organon has seen EPS fall by 34% over the last 12 months. Such a large drop can indicate that the business has run into some trouble and might end up in the dividend having to be reduced. We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future prospects.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Organon is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Organon (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

