News & Insights

Stocks

Organon completes acquisition of Dermavant

October 28, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Organon (OGN) announced completion of its acquisition of Dermavant Sciencesfrom Roivant (ROIV). Dermavant is a company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutic solutions in immuno-dermatology. VTAMA cream, 1%, is a novel nonbiologic, non-steroidal topical therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild, moderate, and severe plaque psoriasis in adults with no safety label warnings or precautions and without restrictions on location and duration of use or body surface area. The FDA is reviewing a supplemental New Drug Application for VTAMA cream as a potential treatment for atopic dermatitis in adults and children two years of age and older, with Prescription Drug User Fee Act action expected in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OGN
ROIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.