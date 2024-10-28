Organon completes acquisition of Dermavant

Organon (OGN) announced completion of its acquisition of Dermavant Sciencesfrom Roivant (ROIV). Dermavant is a company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutic solutions in immuno-dermatology. VTAMA cream, 1%, is a novel nonbiologic, non-steroidal topical therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild, moderate, and severe plaque psoriasis in adults with no safety label warnings or precautions and without restrictions on location and duration of use or body surface area. The FDA is reviewing a supplemental New Drug Application for VTAMA cream as a potential treatment for atopic dermatitis in adults and children two years of age and older, with Prescription Drug User Fee Act action expected in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2024.

