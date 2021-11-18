Organon & Co. (OGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Organon & Co. (OGN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.95, the dividend yield is 3.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OGN was $32.95, representing a -14.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.75 and a 20.92% increase over the 52 week low of $27.25.

OGN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ogn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OGN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OGN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 5.92% over the last 100 days. XPH has the highest percent weighting of OGN at 4.27%.

