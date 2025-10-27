Markets
Organon CEO Kevin Ali Resigns As Probe Finds Improper Wholesaler Sales Practices; Stock Down

October 27, 2025 — 08:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Organon & Co. (OGN), a pharmaceutical company, said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer Kevin Ali has stepped down after an internal investigation found improper wholesaler sales practices for its Nexplanon product.

Following the news, the stock tumbled over 24 percent in pre-market trade.

Subsequently, the company has appointed its Executive Vice President, Joseph Morrissey, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Organon announced that Carrie S. Cox will take up additional responsibilities as Executive Chair on an interim basis.   

These management changes follow an internal probe that revealed that certain wholesalers in the U.S.  were asked to purchase more Nexplanon than they needed since 2022. These sales represented less than 1% of the company's revenue for the years 2022 and 2024 but enabled Organon to meet its outlook.

Following the probe, the Board reached a conclusion that these wholesaler sales practices were improper and certain of the company's prior statements were inaccurate.

"While the findings to date do not necessitate a restatement or revision to any previously issued financial statements, the company is taking remedial actions to improve its financial controls and address any material weaknesses," Organon clarified.

"There has been no finding that the Company's Chief Financial Officer was aware of the improper wholesaler sales practices," it added.

Organon is on the look out for a permanent CEO, the company said in a statement.

OGN was down by 24.09% at $6.95 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

